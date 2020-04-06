LETTER: Reword it from social to mandatory distancing

Shocked that some people are not listening to the critical COVID safety rules

Dear Editor,

Good day.

My wife was at a local food store for necessities, waiting in line, three others in front of her – spaced out properly – when a gal walks up behind – three feet away from my wife.

My wife turns around and told the person she was too close.

The reply she got was, “Well, there are no markings on the ground.”

READ MORE: 3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

My wife said everybody is social distancing, and that she wouldn’t move forward ’til the gal stepped back.

This is a severe pandemic, like no others we have had to endure, and it should not be treated lightly.

Call it properly don’t sugar coat it!

Call it MANDATORY DISTANCING.

Then, maybe people will take it seriously.

Art Halfnights, Maple Ridge

RELATED: Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
IN IT TOGETHER: Learning to learn at home

Just Posted

IN IT TOGETHER: Learning to learn at home

As we rethink how best to educate our children, Albion mindful instructor Alex Bruce has a few ideas

Cookies and kindness delivered to Maple Ridge seniors in isolation

An Albion boy with autism uses his artistic skills to bring smiles to those in a local care home

Pet owners encouraged to be proactive in caring for their animals

Maple Ridge SPCA shelter is closed to the public, but adoptions and fostering are still possible

LETTER: Reword it from social to mandatory distancing

Shocked that some people are not listening to the critical COVID safety rules

LETTER: Parent, have a serious discussion with your children, please

Teens seen strolling together, up-close, and failing to abide by social distancing rules

240,000 Canadians applied for emergency benefit on morning it opened: Trudeau

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Most Read