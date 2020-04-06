LETTER: Reword it from social to mandatory distancing

Shocked that some people are not listening to the critical COVID safety rules

Dear Editor,

Good day.

My wife was at a local food store for necessities, waiting in line, three others in front of her – spaced out properly – when a gal walks up behind – three feet away from my wife.

My wife turns around and told the person she was too close.

The reply she got was, “Well, there are no markings on the ground.”

My wife said everybody is social distancing, and that she wouldn’t move forward ’til the gal stepped back.

This is a severe pandemic, like no others we have had to endure, and it should not be treated lightly.

Call it properly don’t sugar coat it!

Call it MANDATORY DISTANCING.

Then, maybe people will take it seriously.

Art Halfnights, Maple Ridge

