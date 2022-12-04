LETTER: Ridge Meadows Hospital emergency department care impressed couple

Dear Editor,

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Ridge Meadows Hospital this last week.

My husband received the best care after coming into emergency last Wednesday evening. He was given the best of care and was always greeted with kindness, support and a smile. Dr. Kotylak was very efficient, thorough and kindness of care. We can’t say enough about 3 west nurses, porters, X-ray technicians, support staff and the cooks.

It ran like a well-oiled machine.

They work so hard despite the lack of funding and government support.

These are the unsung heroes who live their lives with little praise and support.

Al and Brenda Mayall, Maple Ridge

