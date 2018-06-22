Letter: Riding dangerous in city

Kevin Bogle, outside Ridge Meadows Hospital, where he ended up after being hit by a pickup truck along 132 Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Editor, The News:

Re: Cyclist helped to hospital by bystanders after being hit by truck in Maple Ridge.

I saw the story about the cyclist struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge. I have been participating in the Great Cycle Challenge to help fight kids cancer. I have made a few observations since I am on the road more often, riding in the Maple Ridge area. I actually feel safer riding on Lougheed Highway from my home in Whonnock than on the backroads and city streets.

The only hazard I find on the highway is the large gravel trucks with the trailers, which have a habit of crossing over the white side lane marker, crowding anyone on a bike.

And when they are driving down the road at 90 km/h, this is not a comfortable feeling.

Once in the city, it becomes a lot more dangerous for cyclists. I have come upon a lot of cars that ignore cyclists altogether.

On June 21, I was in the bike lane that runs between 216th and Laity streets, then continues north onto Laity, when a truck decided to pull into a transmission shop, cutting me off.

On my return trip, I was on my bike along the Selkirk Avenue bike route. I came to a stop at Selkirk Ave. and 224th Street and made a signal for a left-hand turn.

I waited for the traffic on 224th St. to clear, and started to turn. However, an SUV heading west from the Walmart parking lot headed straight across the intersetion and cut me off as I was making my turn, even though I was at the intersection first.

My point is that when cyclists are on the road, it is not only up to cyclists to make sure they are safe, it’s also up to the motorists to realize that cycles are vehicles too and have to yield when cyclist have the right of way. Everyone is in too much of a hurry and often suffer from tunnel vision when they have made up their mind where they want to go.

With summer coming on, there will be a lot of cyclists of all ages out on the road. Please slow down and make sure that the way is clear and share the road.

Paul Stanley

Maple Ridge