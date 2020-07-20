LETTER: Road closure a good step towards climate action

Small, easy steps can be made in Maple Ridge to help the environment – insists one reader

Dear Editor,

[RE: Maple Ridge considers weekend closures of the main drag, July 16, The News]

One of the most achievable things we can do in Maple Ridge is to move the flow of traffic better.

Slow moving traffic equals much greater emmissions.

The Abernathy Connector is a great start, but it never ceases to amaze me how resistant Canada is to roundabouts.

This is how the U.K. keeps moving.

They could never function without them, even with trains and buses.

Things just keep moving.

People will adjust.

UNRELATED LETTER: Permit parking on side streets could make neighbourhoods safer

Another simple move is more one-way streets.

This promotes less interference, accidents, and people slowing others as they wait to cross paths.

I also like the idea of closing 224th Street – downtown – to cars.

There will need to be more parking space to accommodate that though.

These are cheap, sensible, practical, and relatively easy changes to method and infrastructure compared to the alternatives.

We have to stop the same old things when better ways have been done elsewhere for many years.

Noah Liguori, Maple Ridge

.

__________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeEnvironmentLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Old mill site needs to be replaced with more industry

Just Posted

LETTER: Road closure a good step towards climate action

Small, easy steps can be made in Maple Ridge to help the environment – insists one reader

Bush fire by Pitt Meadows McDonalds

Like caused by discarded cigarette, says fire chief

Cyclist dies in Maple Ridge crash

RCMP say man in his 50s passed away after crashing on Dewdney Trunk Rd and 256 St Friday

Man suffers smoke inhalation as shop burns in Maple Ridge fire

A number of vehicles were stored in the structure

City of Maple Ridge rolls out summer entertainment options

Introducing small scale live entertainers at the bandstand and drive-in movies at the curling rink

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Surrey drug dealer loses appeal in sassafras odour case

The aroma of sassafras led police to obtain a search warrant, the court heard

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Accused in Langley triple murder appears in court

Kia Ebrahimian’s lawyer says she hasn’t been able to meet with her client in person yet

Most Read