LETTER: Road closure a good step towards climate action

Small, easy steps can be made in Maple Ridge to help the environment – insists one reader

Dear Editor,

[RE: Maple Ridge considers weekend closures of the main drag, July 16, The News]

One of the most achievable things we can do in Maple Ridge is to move the flow of traffic better.

Slow moving traffic equals much greater emmissions.

The Abernathy Connector is a great start, but it never ceases to amaze me how resistant Canada is to roundabouts.

This is how the U.K. keeps moving.

They could never function without them, even with trains and buses.

Things just keep moving.

People will adjust.

UNRELATED LETTER: Permit parking on side streets could make neighbourhoods safer

Another simple move is more one-way streets.

This promotes less interference, accidents, and people slowing others as they wait to cross paths.

I also like the idea of closing 224th Street – downtown – to cars.

There will need to be more parking space to accommodate that though.

These are cheap, sensible, practical, and relatively easy changes to method and infrastructure compared to the alternatives.

We have to stop the same old things when better ways have been done elsewhere for many years.

Noah Liguori, Maple Ridge

