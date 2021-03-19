LETTER: Sending out apology for balloon release

Dear Editor,

[RE: VIDEO – Maple Ridge florist releases 150 balloons for St. Patrick’s Day, March 19, The News]

It is with great heartbreak and disturbance to have seen so many [Facebook] messages [in reaction to the story published online March 17].

But with even more horror, I realize how badly I have polluted the environment by choosing to release bio-degradable balloons.

I take full responsibility for my actions, realizing I did not have the true meaning of bio-degradable.

We will not, under any circumstances, make this choice again, but will instead educate myself better on the decision I make.

Thank you to all those who shed light on this, as our environment is of utmost importance.

Sandra Taylor,

Westgate Flower Garden, Maple Ridge

EnvironmentLetter to the Editormaple ridge