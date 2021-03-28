LETTER: Seniors applaud vaccination efforts

Dear Editor,
A message to the Fraser Health staff regards vaccination at Haney Place:
The vaccination was in one phrase “well done.”
All the best to the staff.
Andy and Ann Renema, Pitt Meadows
.
