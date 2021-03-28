LETTER: Seniors applaud vaccination efforts

Fraser Health’s inoculation set up at Haney Place Mall impresses Pitt Meadows couple

COVID vaccines are being administered in a clinic at Haney Place Mall, by appointment. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Dear Editor,

A message to the Fraser Health staff regards vaccination at Haney Place:

The vaccination was in one phrase “well done.”

All the best to the staff.

Andy and Ann Renema, Pitt Meadows

