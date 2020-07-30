LETTER: Shame on Maple Ridge for having antiquated pit toilets in public park

A local woman was shocked, given the global pandemic, at how unsanitary the facilities seem

Dear Editor,

I had the opportunity, for the first time today, to go to Maple Ridge Park.

I took my three-year-old grandson to walk along the beautiful South Alouette River in the park. We, then, headed to the lovely water park with two water spray areas that provided for very young children and older ones alike.

To my horror I found that this park is serviced by pit toilets.

These archaic washrooms are unsuitable, to say the least, in what seems to be one of the larger parks in Maple Ridge.

There are no appropriate toilets, no sinks at all, no change rooms and no change tables in what appears to be a very child-oriented park.

“They” spend $1 million dollars on a bike lane from 216th to Laity and yet we have terrible, unhygienic and smelly pits for toilets in this park.

All this amid COVID-19!

Shame on Maple Ridge council!

Marianne MacKenzie Garrison, Maple Ridge

