LETTER: Sharing wishes for a non-COVID New Year

Dear Editor,

Hope your year has gone well, and quite a year it’s been globally.

We’re doing well and have adapted, like so many others.

All our shows/tours were cancelled, so I took to writing numerous stories and resiliency-poetry with local photography for the Suzuki Elders website.

As well, we made one short children’s musical video, about a young bear in the woods.

Adaptation and creativity go hand-in-hand.

Back in April, The News a story about us as we paid tribute to frontline workers and the millions of other Canadians sacrificing for the common good of our country and about our song called “Pulling Together.”

Our final song for this daunting year is a twist on “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”

It’s called, “I’m Dreaming of a Non-COVID New Year,” and speaks of sacrifice, hope, kindness, and resilience (which helped pull us all through 2020).

.

I’M DREAMING OF A NON-COVID NEW YEAR

.

I’m dreaming of a non-COVID New Year,

just like the ones we used to know,

2020 was awful but ‘21 is hopeful, with several vaccines now on the go.

We’ll wear our masks when we’re together, maintain two metres where we go,

Healthy habits help protect us, frontline workers help defend us,

they’re our heroes, this we know.

Thank you all who’ve pulled together,

Sacrifices made from young to old

Resilience and kindness, special things that are timeless,

They’re some of the stories that are told.

I’m dreaming of a non-COVID New Year,

many possibilities in store,

May your year be healthy and strong,

with kind and safe ways to get along.

May your year be healthy and strong,

with kind and safe ways to get along.

.

Lillian Ireland and Rob Dramer, Maple Ridge

.

______________________________

