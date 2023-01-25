LETTER: Simple solution solves this scam

Maple Ridge woman warns that barcodes are being swapped on gift cards in stores, benefitting thieves

Scammers took advantage of the recent holiday season. Among the latest, scammers place a barcode sticker on top of the original gift card barcode so when a customer buys the gift card, they are actually loading a completely separate gift card that the scammer has. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Dear Editor,

On Dec. 2, I bought a $100 gift card for Home Depot from a local drug store.

I mailed the card and the receipt to my daughter and her partner in Kamloops.

They tried to use it this past week, but the store said it didn’t work.

RELATED: Gift card scam catching B.C. holiday shoppers off guard

The card was scanned by some unknown group of people who took cars scanned them for themselves. Thus, the illegal cars were put back on the kiosk.

A lot of people have been scammed like me.

Eventually they will get a refund.

There’s a simple solution.

Talk to the RCMP about moving all the kiosks to behind the counter in the stores.

This would save time, instead of employees having to check the hundreds of gift cards every day or so.

And maybe, this will deter these criminal and stop this despicable act.

Lynda Weatherwax, Maple Ridge

RECENT LETTER: Maple Ridge resident concerned there’s plenty of money spent on criminals but not homeless

.