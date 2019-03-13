LETTER: Single-use plastic bags more hygienic

Laundering increases cost of reusing cloth bags.

Editor, The News:

The Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark released a 136-page report in February 2018 which concludes that with respect to disposal, compared to reusable bags, plastic ones used once for groceries and a second time for household garbage has the lowest environmental impact.

Other studies rate single-use plastic bags to be more hygienic. Laundering, when it is done, significantly increases the cost of reusing cloth bags.

Finally, the cost of production of single-use bags is a fraction of the cost of producing and shipping reusable bags.

Diane Hunter

Maple Ridge

