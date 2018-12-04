LETTER: ‘Something other than shopping’

What about the biggest indoor swimming pool?

Map shows the North Lougheed study area, with the North Lougheed Connector route that would link Harris Road to Abernathy Way in Maple Ridge.

Editor, The News:

Re: OUTLOOK: North Lougheed ‘an important growth opportunity’ for Pitt Meadows.

I cannot believe that the only ideas articulated on the last 10 years for the development of this area is just about commercial box stores or light industrial area.

Are we a nation without imagination?

Are you not bored going shopping and seeing the same stores every few miles away from each other?

Some of them sitting empty for months.

Are you not bored to see the same cubes in light-industrial areas?

What about something else?

What about the biggest indoor swimming pool, with a sand beach included, or toboggans and waves?

For nine months a year, during our rainy season, it would be nice for a change.

If you don’t have enough people coming, ask the owners of The Great Wolf Lodge how they do it. Built a hotel, too.

What about a racing course? Formula? Horse racing?

What about sports arenas, outdoors and indoors?

So many sports are depending now on high schools gyms.

Badminton, wrestling, volleyball and basketball competitions?

Ask the guys in Kamloops how they did it.

We can host some big competitions here. I’m sure people will like to see something other than hockey and football.

If we have a big indoor arena, we can host some big shows, too.

Build the biggest brewery in North America, restaurant included, with a German orchestra.

Let’s have some fun. Oktoberfest in Pitt Meadows?

Beside all of those, you will need some nice hotels. We will have somewhere else to go than work and shopping.

Please, think outside of the box.

Ask the young generation what they will like to have here (I’m 50 years old), and don’t let the developer and our council build the same boring box buildings in the name of taxes coming towards city hall.

Pitt Meadows please, wake up.

Boddan Dirlau

Pitt Meadows