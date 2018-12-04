Map shows the North Lougheed study area, with the North Lougheed Connector route that would link Harris Road to Abernathy Way in Maple Ridge.

LETTER: ‘Something other than shopping’

What about the biggest indoor swimming pool?

Editor, The News:

Re: OUTLOOK: North Lougheed ‘an important growth opportunity’ for Pitt Meadows.

I cannot believe that the only ideas articulated on the last 10 years for the development of this area is just about commercial box stores or light industrial area.

Are we a nation without imagination?

Are you not bored going shopping and seeing the same stores every few miles away from each other?

Some of them sitting empty for months.

Are you not bored to see the same cubes in light-industrial areas?

What about something else?

What about the biggest indoor swimming pool, with a sand beach included, or toboggans and waves?

For nine months a year, during our rainy season, it would be nice for a change.

If you don’t have enough people coming, ask the owners of The Great Wolf Lodge how they do it. Built a hotel, too.

What about a racing course? Formula? Horse racing?

What about sports arenas, outdoors and indoors?

So many sports are depending now on high schools gyms.

Badminton, wrestling, volleyball and basketball competitions?

Ask the guys in Kamloops how they did it.

We can host some big competitions here. I’m sure people will like to see something other than hockey and football.

If we have a big indoor arena, we can host some big shows, too.

Build the biggest brewery in North America, restaurant included, with a German orchestra.

Let’s have some fun. Oktoberfest in Pitt Meadows?

Beside all of those, you will need some nice hotels. We will have somewhere else to go than work and shopping.

Please, think outside of the box.

Ask the young generation what they will like to have here (I’m 50 years old), and don’t let the developer and our council build the same boring box buildings in the name of taxes coming towards city hall.

Pitt Meadows please, wake up.

Boddan Dirlau

Pitt Meadows

Previous story
LETTER: ‘It’s about saving lives in Pitt Meadows, right?’

Just Posted

Christmas Haven celebrates 20 years

Held on Dec. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at The ACT in Maple Ridge.

OUTLOOK: Maple Ridge wants to be ready for when the big B-Line begins

Study will try to match land use with transportation

Maple Ridge buses running on Sunday schedule on Xmas Day

And no West Coast Express on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day

LETTER: ‘It’s about saving lives in Pitt Meadows, right?’

‘It’s time that the protectionist firefighters embrace the paramedics.’

Flames beat Sockeyes, lose to Whalers

No-win Knights next on the schedule

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Teck sells 30 per cent stake in Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 to Sumitomo for US$1.2B

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile

Air force to contract out some fighter-jet work

The technician shortage was first revealed in an explosive auditor general’s report last month

Labour, environment standards key to getting USMCA through

Canada’s Ambassador David MacNaughton explained key standards Monday night

Solemn public pays tribute to George H.W. Bush before dawn in Rotunda

He will lie in state in the Capitol for public visitation through Wednesday

Average family to pay $400 more for groceries next year, report estimates

Vegetables will see the biggest price jumps — between four and six per cent for the category

For the record

Maple Ridge mayor supports four-laning up to 210th Street.

DJ sorry after asking first woman to win prestigious Ballon D’Or to twerk

French DJ Martin Solveig had posed the question to Norwegian soccer player Ada Hegerberg

B.C. Treaty Commission says new deal offers smoother, faster road to treaties

Chief commissioner says accord could help produce up to 10 new agreements within the next two years

Most Read