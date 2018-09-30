Letter: ‘Still upset with train whistles’

Crossings will be quieter after train-whistle cessation program kicks in by year end. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: ‘I enjoy hearing the trains.’

I am happy for Jennifer Cloke, that she loves the train whistles so much.

However, she suspects, that people having a problem with the whistling are recent arrivals in the community.

Well, I have lived here since 1991. That is 27 years and most of my friends and acquaintances even more than 40 years and they are really upset with the train whistles.

One couple even moved away.

When we came here so many years ago, about five trains were passing daily through Maple Ridge. Right now, between 30 and 35 trains “whistle” their way through the Lower Mainland.

The trains are not the problem, the whistling is and with the right equipment at the railway crossings, whistling is not necessary (except for emergencies, of course).

Quality of life would be so much better.

Hopefully, at the end of the year, we will have a much more pleasant time to enjoy quiet and beautiful Maple Ridge for 100 per cent per cent.

Jan Wilke

Maple Ridge