Crossings will be quieter after train-whistle cessation program kicks in by year end. (THE NEWS/files)

Letter: ‘Still upset with train whistles’

‘Years ago only five trains passed daily through Maple Ridge.’

Editor, The News:

Re: ‘I enjoy hearing the trains.’

I am happy for Jennifer Cloke, that she loves the train whistles so much.

However, she suspects, that people having a problem with the whistling are recent arrivals in the community.

Well, I have lived here since 1991. That is 27 years and most of my friends and acquaintances even more than 40 years and they are really upset with the train whistles.

One couple even moved away.

When we came here so many years ago, about five trains were passing daily through Maple Ridge. Right now, between 30 and 35 trains “whistle” their way through the Lower Mainland.

The trains are not the problem, the whistling is and with the right equipment at the railway crossings, whistling is not necessary (except for emergencies, of course).

Quality of life would be so much better.

Hopefully, at the end of the year, we will have a much more pleasant time to enjoy quiet and beautiful Maple Ridge for 100 per cent per cent.

Jan Wilke

Maple Ridge

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Just Posted

OCOP: ‘A lifetime of volunteering’

Carla Reed has spent the majority of her life helping others.

Letter: ‘Still upset with train whistles’

‘Years ago only five trains passed daily through Maple Ridge.’

Good Reads: Award-winning author at Maple Ridge library

Eden Robinson chroniclers contemporary indigenous-Canadian life.

Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issues a rainfall warning

On Community: Could you, would you help neighbour in need?

Oct. 7–14 is Community Chest Week in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows.

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in North Vancouver

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Singh puts on brave face one year in as NDP faces existential questions

He was billed as a charismatic, dynamic injection of energy desperately needed by the NDP

Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

The Europeans were treated like rock stars before more than 50,000 fans

Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

The Norwegian Bliss can hold up to 6,000 passengers

B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Province ramps up MRI machines, but what about surgery?

Most Read