LETTER: Still very few Maple Ridge restaurants have patios

City needs to be more progressive, according to one letter writer

Dear Editor,

[RE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows not allowing drinking in parks, May 21, The News]

Reading the local paper, I found myself laughing out loud at the comment made by Mike Morden, “we would encourage people to support our local businesses – we’ve got a lot of patios now.”

Highlighted on the front cover, yet the following page talks about the ‘Iconic’ downtown restaurant shuttered, the closing of Bella Vita restaurant.

RELATED: ‘Iconic’ downtown Maple Ridge restaurant closing

As more and more businesses close and restaurants close in Maple Ridge due to provincial restrictions and municipal regulations, as a long-time resident of Maple Ridge I am curious to know where all these patios are that our mayor speaks of?

Let’s be honest, there are very, very few establishments that have been built for patio seating or have extended patio areas or have the ability to jump through municipal red tape to be authorized to build patios that then have the ability for serving alcohol.

Maybe next time, some research could be applied to the “actual” state of our City before our mayor and stakeholders say there is no demand for the change locally.

RELATED: Chamber of Commerce wants Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to move barriers to patios

MORE – VIDEO: Maple Ridge businesses embrace new dog friendly pilot project

I highly suspect I am not alone in my sentiment; one just needs to drive around and see all the boarded up places and lack of patio seating. It is a shame we cannot be more forward thinking and progressive as a City.

Rachel Stevens, Maple Ridge

.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge restaurants forced to turn away indoor diners

RELATED: Signs of hope for local economic recovery from COVID-19

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge