A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

LETTER: Stop investing in oil and gas, Maple Ridge resident urges

Local letter writer’s message is short and direct

Dear Editor,

Stop investing in products that harm the earth!

What more can we say.

Stop investing in oil and gas production!

Elisabeth Allan, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Author plans Arctic trek at 75

• READ MORE: New Yorker living ‘fridge free’

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editoroil and gas

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: High income taxes make B.C. less attractive and productive

Just Posted

Katherine St. Amand (middle) raced at the 2022 Special Olympics BC Alpine Skiing Regional Qualifier and earned a spot at the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops. (Special Olympics BC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athletes head to 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games

A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)
LETTER: Stop investing in oil and gas, Maple Ridge resident urges

Maple Ridge’s own Jack Foster led the Flames in scoring with two goals and two assists. (The New files)
Maple Ridge Junior Bs win and lose in weekend action

Jesse Ochitwa paints at the Friends in Need Food Bank. He is with KSR Ltd., and contracted by RainCity Industrial to help repair damage from the recent break-in. (Evan Seal/Special to The News)
Companies step up to help Maple Ridge food bank after break-in