A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)
LETTER: Stop investing in oil and gas, Maple Ridge resident urges
Local letter writer’s message is short and direct
Dear Editor,
Stop investing in products that harm the earth!
What more can we say.
Stop investing in oil and gas production!
Elisabeth Allan, Maple Ridge
Letter to the Editor
