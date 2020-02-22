LETTER: Stop the spiral towards climate catastrophe

Demonstrators rallied against Teck’s Frontier mine in Alberta outside the office of Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson in North Vancouver on Jan. 20, 2020. (Indigenous Climate Action)

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter to urge our government outright reject Teck Frontier tarsands mine application.

We must begin now our transition to less carbon intensive dependent economy.

We have less than 10 years to limit expected climate catastrophe and must drastically cut our carbo emissions.

The time for climate action is now!

It is also well known that this mine would result in significant adverse impacts and effects on Indigenous sovereignty and rights, and irreversible environmental damage.

It’s high time our government acted on their own proclamation declaring that we are now in a climate emergency, and this is certainly not the time to significantly expand tarsands operations.

Reject Teck.

Mike Gildersleeve, Mission

(a former provincial political candidate in this riding)

