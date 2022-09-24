LETTER: Strangers come together to help cat hit by vehicle in Maple Ridge

A local resident was impressed with the people who stepped up to help a cat during a recent incident. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

My wife and I were travelling west on Lougheed Highway from 207th Street around noon on Sept. 5 in Maple Ridge.

Just in front of Cloverdale Paint and Marc Jones Honda a ginger cat was hit by the vehicle in front of us. The cat was dazed and went under my car. I couldn’t move, and two girls beside me stopped traffic.

We figured the cat had climbed up under my engine mount. We back up and into the mall entrance to figure out what to do. Many thanks to all the patient drivers who were stopped waiting for us. Thank you.

The two young girls and two young men, one who works for Marv Jones all came to the rescue. After 20 minutes of trying to help rescue the cat, we succeeded in getting the cat. Two were kind enough to climb under my car to rescue the cat up in a engine cavity. They came out dirty but with the biggest smiles.

Thank you to Cloverdale Paint staff who lent us the plastic pole to help coax out the cat. The two girls were kind enough to take the cat to the vet to get checked out.

Parents, you can be proud of your kids. Takes special people to do this. Sorry I did not get their names, but my wife and I appreciate all four of you helping. Great to know there are caring people like you!

Hope the kitty will be fine and will be united with its owners.

Ron Paley, Maple Ridge

