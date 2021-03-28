A local Grade 6 student has written about safety concerns in her neighbourhood because of a lack of crosswalks. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

LETTER: Student concerned for pedestrian safety in her Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Many would benefit from crosswalk, Kanaka Creek Elementary student writes

Dear Editor,

I would like to talk to you and inform you about an issue I found in Maple Ridge.

Near my house, on 238th Street, there is no crosswalk.

Every time I walk home from school or just go on a walk to enjoy the sunshine, I have to take the crosswalk that’s all the way down at the school.

If, sometimes, I forget to take the crosswalk from the school, I have to walk another 10 minutes for the next crosswalk – which I think is very dumb.

Once, I was walking home, this time I had forgotten to take the crosswalk from school, and there was this other young kid walking along with me. She decided to cross the road.

Young children shouldn’t be doing that, and they’re probably not going to stop, unless we build a crosswalk there.

I think building a crosswalk in my neighbourhood wouldn’t only help students, but it would also help all the different people and age groups in the community who live there.

Deliza Brar, Maple Ridge

Grade 6 Kanaka Creek Elementary student in Paul Moran’s class

