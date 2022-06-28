LETTER: Summer heat brings onslaught of litter to Hot Rocks

Booze and food containers, inflatables, and other debris just discarded by those visiting a favourite watering hole in Maple Ridge, leaving neighbours disgusted. (Doug Stanger/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

Welcome to the first hot weekend along Fern Crescent in Silver Valley.

Young people partying on the Hot Rocks all day, and although they have to pass bear-proof garbage containers when leaving, they leave all of their various alcohol and fast food debris on the Hot Rocks.

I guess they expect their parents to come by later to clean up after them.

At Crosses Cabins Park and along the river banks in the area it is littered with discarded flotation devices, which are not recyclable, and garbage.

Vehicles ignore the “no parking” signs along Fern Crescent in the area and where they park you find dirty diapers thrown into the bush. Thanks mom.

The only thing you don’t see on these weekends, with the open alcohol consumption, is a police presence.

And to top it off, the City of Maple Ridge – in its wisdom – has allowed construction along Fern Crescent just above Crosses Cabins Park to proceed with one lane alternating traffic five days a week throughout the height of the summer season.

Welcome to summer madness.

Doug Stanger, Maple Ridge

