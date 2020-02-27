LETTER: Teck was a threat to the environment

Dear Editor,
As a former Liberal voter I am very surprised and disappointed to realize that this government office is even considering giving approval to a Teck Frontier tarsands mine at a time in our need for a cleaner environment.
It is totally irresponsible to consider approving such a project at this critical time.
Just as in the days of computers becoming a massive industry and people complained of lost jobs, a change of employment skills took place and look at the industry now.
Please do not kill the environment for a mercenary gain while the planet has such tremendous environmental pressures on it.
Stan Hutchison, Maple Ridge
.
[Editor’s note: This letter was submitted just ahead of Teck Resources announcement Monday to shelve its massive oilsands project.]
READ RELATED: U.S. analysts agree Canadian energy projects are harder to complete
.
• If there is more to this topic, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.