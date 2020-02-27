LETTER: Teck was a threat to the environment

Stan Hutchison compared the tarsands mine to the advent of the computer industry

Dear Editor,

As a former Liberal voter I am very surprised and disappointed to realize that this government office is even considering giving approval to a Teck Frontier tarsands mine at a time in our need for a cleaner environment.

It is totally irresponsible to consider approving such a project at this critical time.

Just as in the days of computers becoming a massive industry and people complained of lost jobs, a change of employment skills took place and look at the industry now.

Please do not kill the environment for a mercenary gain while the planet has such tremendous environmental pressures on it.

Stan Hutchison, Maple Ridge

.

[Editor’s note: This letter was submitted just ahead of Teck Resources announcement Monday to shelve its massive oilsands project.]

READ RELATED: U.S. analysts agree Canadian energy projects are harder to complete

.

• If there is more to this topic, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentPipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Will common sense prevail in pipeline dispute

Just Posted

LETTER: Teck was a threat to the environment

Stan Hutchison compared the tarsands mine to the advent of the computer industry

GoFundMe campaign raises close to $8,500 in two days for Pitt Meadows firefighter battling ALS

Rob Maclean, 51, was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder two weeks after his 51st birthday

Dead fish hauled to dump bothers environmentalist

Says Pitt Meadows pumps killing too many

UPDATE: Search ends for missing Maple Ridge boy

Daniel Gagnon, 12, has been missing since Feb. 23

Maple Ridge author shares four-year story of grief, hope

Nadine Sands tells how she found a new love while grieving the loss of her husband

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

Wet’suwet’en herreditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Aspiring entrepreneurs invited to pitch ideas at Dragons’ Den auditions

Abbotsford and Vancouver the only Lower Mainland try-out locations

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

Most Read