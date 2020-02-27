LETTER: Teck was a threat to the environment

Stan Hutchison compared the tarsands mine to the advent of the computer industry

Dear Editor,

As a former Liberal voter I am very surprised and disappointed to realize that this government office is even considering giving approval to a Teck Frontier tarsands mine at a time in our need for a cleaner environment.

It is totally irresponsible to consider approving such a project at this critical time.

Just as in the days of computers becoming a massive industry and people complained of lost jobs, a change of employment skills took place and look at the industry now.

Please do not kill the environment for a mercenary gain while the planet has such tremendous environmental pressures on it.

Stan Hutchison, Maple Ridge

[Editor’s note: This letter was submitted just ahead of Teck Resources announcement Monday to shelve its massive oilsands project.]

