Great efforts have been put into revamping Telosky Stadium and the surrounding park area, yet people still throw their garbage on the ground. One resident is upset. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

LETTER: Telosky park being treated like a garbage can

Maple Ridge resident upset by the amount of littering found in revamped facilities

Dear Editor,

Decided to utilize walking path that circles playing fields at Telosky Park.

RELATED: New fieldhouse concludes Maple Ridge park restoration

The condition of surfaces looks brilliant, hopefully various sport clubs have the opportunity to utilize in the near future, well done to all who were involved in planning.

During my walk past the skateboard park, however, I was so disappointed to see the various pieces of garbage including liquor bottles, beer cans, and whatever items persons have discarded versus placed in proper locations.

LITTER RELATED: Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

It’s too bad, when City attempts to improve sports facilities, and we have individuals who just don’t care.

Doug Morrison, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com.

EnvironmentLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Great efforts have been put into revamping Telosky Stadium and the surrounding park area, yet people still throw their garbage on the ground. One resident is upset. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

