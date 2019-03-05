LETTER: ‘Thank you, mayor, for getting rid of Maple Ridge tent city’

Editor, The News:

Re: Evacuation order granted for Maple Ridge tent city.

Thank you, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

As an owner of a condo and president of a Maple Ridge strata located close to Anita Place, I want to thank you for your efforts in cleaning up and getting rid of Anita Place Tent City.

Our strata has spent thousands of dollars on repairing our property from damages caused by break-ins, thefts, and vandalism over the past couple of years.

That is in addition to the thousands of dollars our residents have spent on replacing thefts and paying insurance deductibles.

Our residents have been confronted and harassed on our own property and people are afraid to leave anything in cars or on patios, even in our secured areas. Lighting, cameras, pipes, railings, wiring, patio furniture and propane tanks are only a few of the items stolen, not to mention the countless damage caused by break-ins to property and vehicles.

Some residents are afraid to walk their dogs after dark. Potential renters and buyers have walked away from our building when seeing how close we were to tent city and seeing all of the vagrants in the area.

So, thank you, for your support of us, Maple Ridge taxpayers.

Thank you for listening to us and not the bleeding hearts in the media.

And thank you for standing up for the law-abiding people of Maple Ridge.

Please continue to stand up for us. Don’t let the media, the provincial government, or the bleeding hearts from out of town bully you into letting things go back to what they were.

Thank you, Mayor Morden. Please keep up the excellent work.

Perry Coleman

Maple Ridge