LETTER: Thank you to every veteran

Whenever Antoinetta DeWit of Maple Ridge sees a poppy and automatically gives thanks to all the veterans who sacrificed for our freedoms. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

Please accept this Remembrance Day message.

.

REMEMBER WHEN

.

I remember whenever I see a

Veteran, legion, poppy, or trench

Or stand by a memorial bench.

.

I remember whenever I see a

Cenotaph, tombstone or Flanders’ Field

Where others standby and solemnly yield.

.

I do remember whenever I remember when,

To say thank you to every one of them.

.

Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge

.

.

________________________________

