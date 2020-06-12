LETTER: Thanks Alexa for your kindness and cleaning

Dear Editor,
These [mail]boxes were covered with green algae and dirt.
Such a thoughtful (anonymous) child.
I sincerely hope you have space to recognize her thoughtfulness.
A lovely act of kindness.
Neva Ledlin, Maple Ridge
Editor’s Note: The mailboxes are in the Garibaldi neighbourhood of rural Maple Ridge, under what the letter writer describes as huge trees – “which is why it was covered with green algae.”
