Alexa, assumed to be a nearby resident, took time to clean these mailboxes in the Garibaldi neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. She left a note on the side of the boxes. (Neva Ledlin/Special to The News)

LETTER: Thanks Alexa for your kindness and cleaning

A rural Maple Ridge resident is grateful to another who scrubbed a pair of neighbourhood mailboxes

Dear Editor,

These [mail]boxes were covered with green algae and dirt.

Such a thoughtful (anonymous) child.

I sincerely hope you have space to recognize her thoughtfulness.

A lovely act of kindness.

Neva Ledlin, Maple Ridge

.

Editor’s Note: The mailboxes are in the Garibaldi neighbourhood of rural Maple Ridge, under what the letter writer describes as huge trees – “which is why it was covered with green algae.”

.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

Alexa, assumed to be a nearby resident, took time to clean these mailboxes in the Garibaldi neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. She left a note on the side of the boxes, then another person added to the note, expressing gratitude for her efforts. (Neva Ledlin/Special to The News)

