LETTER: Thanks Alexa for your kindness and cleaning

A rural Maple Ridge resident is grateful to another who scrubbed a pair of neighbourhood mailboxes

Alexa, assumed to be a nearby resident, took time to clean these mailboxes in the Garibaldi neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. She left a note on the side of the boxes. (Neva Ledlin/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

These [mail]boxes were covered with green algae and dirt.

Such a thoughtful (anonymous) child.

I sincerely hope you have space to recognize her thoughtfulness.

A lovely act of kindness.

Neva Ledlin, Maple Ridge

.

Editor’s Note: The mailboxes are in the Garibaldi neighbourhood of rural Maple Ridge, under what the letter writer describes as huge trees – “which is why it was covered with green algae.”

.

UNRELATED LETTER: Justice for Jassi might finally be coming

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.