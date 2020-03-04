LETTER: Thanks for sharing the Trail Boss with us all those years

Dear Editor,

To the family of Bill Archibald, thank you for sharing the life of our friend and your dad; celebrating, saluting, honouring, and reminiscing about the 90 years of Bill’s life.

[A celebration of life for Archibald – who passed on Feb. 3 – was held Feb. 23], where four-season panels really did depict Bill’s life, activities, loves and interests. Well done, very inspirational and informative with a great overview of the life of our friend Bill – the Trail Boss.

Pat we love you, send you our best wishes, smiles and hugs, take care. And thank you, Rob, Darcy, Shelley, Kerry and your families for allowing us to be a part of something so special. What a way to acknowledge and celebrate Bill.

Dave and Deb Smith, Maple Ridge

Haney Horseman Association lifetime member

