LETTER: Thanks for spotlighting plight of salmon

Dear Editor,

[Re: ALONG THE FRASER: Neglected Alouette Lake sockeye could return in the thousands, Sept. 1, The News]

These stories about salmon matter.

Thank you for seeking out qualified individuals, writing this article, and getting it to print.

It makes a difference.

Louisa and Aaron Vanguard

