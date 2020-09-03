If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Thanks for spotlighting plight of salmon

Surrey reader sees stories and columns about sockeye and other fish habitat as important

Dear Editor,

[Re: ALONG THE FRASER: Neglected Alouette Lake sockeye could return in the thousands, Sept. 1, The News]

These stories about salmon matter.

Thank you for seeking out qualified individuals, writing this article, and getting it to print.

It makes a difference.

Louisa and Aaron Vanguard

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentLetter to the Editormaple ridgeSalmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: ‘Never heard so many planes’: Reader

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge families escape early morning fire

Two townhouses were “fully invovled”

LETTER: Thanks for spotlighting plight of salmon

Surrey reader sees stories and columns about sockeye and other fish habitat as important

Ridge Meadows chamber supports national ‘Our Restaurants’ campaign

Hundreds of workers could be without jobs if local restaurants do not get government support

SHARE: Bike ride offers often unseen perspective

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LETTER: Maple Ridge cyclist thankful for support shown sick kids

69-year-old retired teacher from Whonnock exceeds his fundraising goal, despite surgery

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

UBC welcomes students back with virtual orientation

First-ever virtual orientation for COVID-19 school life begins this week

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

B.C. non-profit launches free social, emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

A group of waterskiers were towed behind a plane on Kalamalka Lake back in 1995

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Most Read