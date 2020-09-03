LETTER: Thanks for spotlighting plight of salmon

Dear Editor,
[Re: ALONG THE FRASER: Neglected Alouette Lake sockeye could return in the thousands, Sept. 1, The News]
These stories about salmon matter.
Thank you for seeking out qualified individuals, writing this article, and getting it to print.
It makes a difference.
Louisa and Aaron Vanguard
.
________________________________
