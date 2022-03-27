Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Thanks for turning spotlight on people helping our homeless

Samaritans of the Streets a good start to education and awareness of imperative societal issue

Dear Editor,

RE: Samaritans of the streets – big hearts reaching out to Haney’s homeless

I am so grateful for the work Neil Corbett has done in shining some light on the people in our community who are doing something to help the people here who are suffering not only cold and hunger, but lack of hygiene and health and – most importantly, the stigma of struggling with addictions, mental illness, and homelessness.

It’s a huge problem in our society as a whole, not just Maple Ridge.

I completed a masters in 2020 at SFU in liberal studies and it was a research project looking at how we might mitigate the stigma around homelessness – one tiny bite of a giant whale of a problem.

The work you are doing is another, bigger bite.

We need all hands on deck, with imaginations firing, to make a dent in this growing problem.

Up to 5,000,000 Ukrainians being displaced from their comfortable homes is going to add to it, I’m sure.

Again, thank you for writing this amazing series.

Casey Hrynkow, Maple Ridge

PART TWO: Maple Ridge recovery group driven to help drug users get rehab

PART THREE: Volunteers breaking bread and creating community

