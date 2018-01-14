Letter: Thanks to Pitt fire for bailing out Ridge?

Pitt Meadows provided mutual aid to Maple Ridge the night of the large fire at the old Mussallem Motors building. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: Thanks to Maple Ridge fire department ‘for bailing Pitt out.’

I read with interest Robert McKee’s letter regarding the fire at Halo Sawmill on New Year’s Eve.

I wonder if Mr. McKee knows what a mutual-aid agreement is?

In the last five years, Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue has provided mutual aid to Maple Ridge 17 times.

Maple Ridge fire department has provided mutual aid to Pitt Meadows 13 times in that time period.

The last time Pitt Meadows provided mutual aid to Maple Ridge was the night of the large fire at the old Mussallem garage. Why didn’t Mr. McKee write a letter thanking the members of Pitt Meadows fire for “bailing out” Maple Ridge?

One wonders what Mr McKee’s interest is in a change of fire service model for Pitt Meadows?

Just asking.

W.G. Park

Pitt Meadows

