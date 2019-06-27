Letter: Thanks to those who helped mother after fall at grocery store’

‘Young woman who alerted me called 911 for ambulance and stayed to help with traffic control.

Editor, The News:

I want to thank the wonderful women who helped my mom the other day.

We were at Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows and heading home. My mom, who will be 98 in a month, stopped to purchase a lottery ticket, so I went ahead to the car to unload our groceries.

I was only just out the door when a young woman came running out to tell me that my mom had fallen and had a bad gash on her head.

I went running back inside to find my mom on the floor and a woman, who had her little boy with her, holding a bloody wad of paper towel to her head.

The young woman who had alerted me called 911 for an ambulance and stayed to help with traffic control.

I did not get either of these ladies’ names, but I hope they see this and know how grateful we are for all their help.

Thanks go as well to the store representative and other staff who stayed with us while we waited for the ambulance. They made sure that customers were diverted to an alternate exit to give the paramedics clear access.

My mom was taken to the hospital, where she received three staples to her scalp. A CT scan showed no internal bleeding. She was cleared to go home and rest.

Again, a heartfelt thank-you to those three women and others for all their help.

Candice Kuitula

Maple Ridge