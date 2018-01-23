Ms. Ashlie is unfortunately correct when she said ‘you would be hard pressed to find an adult woman who has not had their own experience with sexual harassment. (files)

Letter: time for a change #MeToo

I was in my mid-teens when I was grabbed from behind by a stranger.

Editor, The News:

Re: MacDuff’s Call: No longer OK for ‘boys to be boys.’

Cheryl Ashlie notes that there is ‘an older demographic within the workforce who were raised to tolerate’ sexual misconduct and harassment within and outside the workplace.

It was not only that we were raised to tolerate sexual and harassing behaviour. The general consensus was that females who were the subject of assaults and sexual taunts had ‘asked for it.’

It was not that some males were perverts or just generally had a lack of any respect for females. It was commonly accepted by men and women alike that the females who experienced that kind of behaviour must have enticed and encouraged the men’s bad behaviour towards them.

It was commonly accepted that a woman who was raped must have ‘deserved’ it.

I was in my mid-teens when I was grabbed from behind by a stranger. Fortunately it was only a ‘grab’ and nothing worse, although I was terrified it would become a rape.

Once I escaped and ran home, my thoughts were not ‘pervert’ or ‘assault.’ I questioned myself, asking if my top was too tight, or my skirt too short, or if I had wiggled my bum as I walked home.

I had been raised to think it must have been my fault that a stranger had grabbed me, and that I needed to alter my own appearance or behaviour so it did not happen again.

I was so ashamed that I had been somehow acting like one of ‘those girls’ that I never told my parents about the attack, because it was my fault the attack happened.

I never told my husband after I was married, because it was my fault the attack happened.

It was years and years before I told anyone about that man, pervert that he was. Because it was not ‘my fault’ that the attack happened, and now I know that.

Ms. Ashlie is unfortunately correct when she said ‘you would be hard pressed to find an adult woman who has not had their own experience with sexual harassment, or does not know a woman who has.’

Definitely time for a change. #MeToo.

Susan Haworth

Maple Ridge

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: LNG won’t bring John Horgan’s NDP down

Just Posted

Counter-petition for Maple Ridge rec projects ‘like something out of Russia’

Resident says it’s too tough to vote no to a project

TransLink reveals universal fare gates for transit users with disabilities

Gates are opened and closed automatically using a radio-frequency identification card

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

UPDATE: Fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam, causing massive fire

CP Rail reporting no injuries, driver of truck is safe.

UPDATE: Man lives despite malfunctioning defibrillator at Pitt Meadows Arena

A middle-aged man went into cardiac arrest after at game at Pitt Meadows Arena last Wednesday

Testing the Google Arts & Culture app

Going face to face with art

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Flight museum wants to bring a Lancaster to Langley

The Second World War bomber could be reassmbled here, if the museum wins its bid for the plane.

Man faces 48 charges in string of random Toronto shootings

The string of unprovoked shootings began Jan.9, say police

‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro film about merman romance earns 13 nominations

5 to start your day

Tsunami warning activated in B.C. overnight, fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam and more

Canada, TPP agrees to revised deal without the United States

Canada and the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Most Read