Letter: ‘Touched by love and support for Pete’

Hundreds turned up at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge for a memorial to Pete Seigo. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: Maple Ridge says farewell to Pete.

Peter Seigo was my younger cousin. We lost touch many years ago after I moved up country.

I am so deeply touched by all the love and support that Maple Ridge has shown towards my cousin over the years and after he passed.

He went through so much in his life and for him to raise such awareness in our little town of Haney is so amazing and special.

I would like to thank the good people of Maple Ridge for all that did and have done for Pete. Bless you, all.

Becky Harms Pickard

150 mile house