LETTER: Tow truck driver goes the extra mile for stranded motorist

Dear Editor,

On June 24, I was driving on the Mary Hill Bypass following a tow truck pulling a car, when the truck swerved.

I also swerved when I saw a rock on the road about the size of a large cantaloupe. He missed it, but I did not. The tow truck driver saw me hit the rock, and pulled over. I did not have space to do so, and continued to Kingsway.

I pulled into a parking lot, and the tow truck followed me. The driver saw my sidewall blown out, and offered to change my tire. It took him less than 15 minutes.

Maple Ridge Towing have a very kind and compassionate employee named Doug. Thank you Doug.

I will never forget your kindness and good manners. You are the type of person this world needs more of.

Wilma Swain, Pitt Meadows

