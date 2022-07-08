Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Tow truck driver goes the extra mile for stranded motorist

Reader appreciates employee of Maple Ridge Towing

Dear Editor,

On June 24, I was driving on the Mary Hill Bypass following a tow truck pulling a car, when the truck swerved.

I also swerved when I saw a rock on the road about the size of a large cantaloupe. He missed it, but I did not. The tow truck driver saw me hit the rock, and pulled over. I did not have space to do so, and continued to Kingsway.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Drug companies literally robbing from senior on fixed income

I pulled into a parking lot, and the tow truck followed me. The driver saw my sidewall blown out, and offered to change my tire. It took him less than 15 minutes.

Maple Ridge Towing have a very kind and compassionate employee named Doug. Thank you Doug.

I will never forget your kindness and good manners. You are the type of person this world needs more of.

Wilma Swain, Pitt Meadows

READ ALSO: Corisa Bell to run for mayor in Maple Ridge

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorPitt Meadows

Previous story
LETTER: Drug companies literally robbing from senior on fixed income

Just Posted

Gabe Liosis is running for school board. (Special to The News)
Liosis announces he will run for school board in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Tow truck driver goes the extra mile for stranded motorist

Armed police surrounded Maple Ridge home Thursday evening. Issue appears to be resolved but RCMP presence still strong in the suburban neighbourhood. (Special to The News)
UPDATED: Armed Mounties surround Maple Ridge home

Coun. Anena Simpson has announced she will not run for council in October. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Pitt Meadows city councillor says she won’t run again in 2022