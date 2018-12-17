Letter: Traffic on 240th, going forward

Editor, The News:

Safety is my concern on 240 Street, between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road.

The area is undergoing a huge transformation with all the new residential construction, and careful planning must be made to ease traffic and address the issue of speed.

At present, 240th St. is a raceway. The 50 km/h speed limit is a joke. No one heeds this. I was horrified to hear of the plans to increase the lanes to two in each direction. This would eliminate parking, which in this densely populated area will be a problem.

The houses in this area are close to the roadway and new construction is planned similarly, which makes this a safety concern for my neighbourhood.

The traffic is well managed with one lane in each direction, due to the extreme speed presently on this road it is clear that congestion is not the issue, nor is crossing both lanes of traffic, as I do this daily.

This street could be so lovely with further traffic calming put into place. Then we can create community here and not a speedway.

The bike lanes are already in place and with access to Kanaka Creek park, this area needs to be made family friendly.

The area will have increased traffic due to construction. That is certain. But it will be extremely important to ensure that traffic and speed do not come before families and community.

Many other areas of the Lower Mainland that have experienced construction booms, as is now the case with this area of Maple Ridge, and have paid close attention to easing traffic through neighbourhoods. So must we.

Maple Ridge is a place for families

I live on this street and everyday am made aware that this area is not safe. It does not create community, at all.

With the plans to make it a speedway by opening up an extra lane in each direction, I fear it will end up to be yet another junky, rundown area, where no one cares and no one goes, except racing traffic.

We do not need another highway.

Please stop and re-examine your plans for this area.

Ingrid Keen

Maple Ridge