LETTER: Trains should spray fire retardent when going through towns

Letter writer would like to see trains do more during wildfire season

Dear Editor,

I knew Lytton well in my younger years so I spent a lot of time thinking how to prevent this again?

One idea comes to mind regarding trains in British Columbia and that is to have a tanker car outfitted with spray bars on each side to use for fire retardant, only to use before and through the area of towns?

The railroads have reduced the speed limits through towns, but the problem still exists and this would elemenate the problem.

Sterling Castle, Armstrong

