Fire swept through the town of Lytton on June 30, 2021. (Jack Zimmerman)

LETTER: Trains should spray fire retardent when going through towns

Letter writer would like to see trains do more during wildfire season

Dear Editor,

I knew Lytton well in my younger years so I spent a lot of time thinking how to prevent this again?

One idea comes to mind regarding trains in British Columbia and that is to have a tanker car outfitted with spray bars on each side to use for fire retardant, only to use before and through the area of towns?

The railroads have reduced the speed limits through towns, but the problem still exists and this would elemenate the problem.

Sterling Castle, Armstrong

.

• READ MORE: Investigators say fire appears human-caused but it’s too early to say if it was sparked by a train

• READ MORE: Rail company wants to resume service through Lytton area but there’s opposition

B.C. Wildfires 2021Letter to the EditorLytton

