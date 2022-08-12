LETTER: TransLink’s future plans do not serve Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

TransLink has released a five-year customer experience action plan for 2022 to 2027

Dear Editor,

It is too late now.

TransLink customers/riders will not be well served in the fall of 2022.

1. No proper bus service.

Many buses will be full with many pass ups especially in Vancouver/Burnaby.

Service levels are still below pre-COVID levels on 50 bus routes.

2. No proper signage and maps at many bus stops and stations. Many electronic information displays are not working at all.

3. No proper audio announcements and/or written displays aboard buses and trains.

4. It is the only transit system in B.C. without printed timetables available on buses and in libraries.

5. Many bus stops have vanished, and many are being changed. Many riders are being inconvenienced and are discouraged from using our buses.

TransLink has published a new five-year customer experience action plan for 2022 to 2027.

( the plan calls it “a roadmap to guide the next phase of our journey and ensure we continue moving in the right direction.)

However the majority of that plan is for ‘choice’ riders when in 2021/22 the majority of riders are ” captive ” riders.

Most of TransLink proposed improvements will not occur until 2024/25/26/27.

(See roadmap pages 23/24/25 of the Customer Experience Action Plan.)

TransLink and BC Transit are moving very very slowly in the right direction.

B.C. is way behind the big provinces of Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

We need massive investments in capital and operating budgets ASAP.

Nathan Davidowicz, Maple Ridge

