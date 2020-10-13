If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Turn to federal care home system for long-term jobs, not pipeline

A Pitt Meadows reader calls for Trudeau to rethink his priorities

Dear Editor,

Let’s invest in what matters.

The global pandemic has revealed the dire state of long-term care in Canada.

The vast majority of all COVID-19 deaths in Canada are connected to private long-term care facilities that treat elder care as a form of profit, not a public good.

As we enter the second wave of COVID-19, it’s clear that priority #1 should be to bring long-term care under the Canada Health Act, and bring all for-profit long-term care homes under public control.

None of that can be done without the help of the federal government.

Instead of spending tens of billions of dollars on a crude oil pipeline – a poor idea at the best of times – Justin Trudeau should be increasing funding to the provinces and putting an end to for-profit long-term care facilities.

While the Trans Mountain pipeline will only create a few hundred long-term jobs, investing in a public long-term care system could create thousands of well-paid care jobs across the country.

It’s time for Justin Trudeau to re-evaluate his priorities.

It’s time to defund the Trans Mountain pipeline and invest in protecting our most vulnerable once and for all.

Joanne Fry, Pitt Meadows

CoronavirusLetter to the EditorPitt Meadows

Most Read