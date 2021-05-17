LETTER: Upset by being called an ‘idiot’

Maple Ridge writer disagrees with majority on COVID safety protocols and their impacts

Dear Editor,

I think it was quite immature and selfish for this gentleman named Rob Booth [RE LETTER: Maple Ridge man suggests those who flout COVID rules forego taxpayer health-care] to call people who do not see the COVID-19 pandemic like he does “idiots.”

I think he should really take into consideration the thoughts and beliefs of others who may have a different view of it.

What are the long-term effects of humans, including small children, wearing masks all day?

For a virus that has a 99.98% survival rate, we are creating a lack of oxygen to our brain and inhaling back our carbon dioxide slowly poisoning our bodies.

The elderly are vulnerable like they are every year with the flu, but children are much more vulnerable considering we have no idea what this will be doing physiologically and physiologically.

This experimental injection has been created in months when vaccines take years to establish, not FDA approved, skipped animal testings, etc.

I respect everyone’s decision, and if they want to get a vaccine or wear a mask, cool. However, do not call people names just because they do not have the same perspective as you.

Treat others how you would like to be treated.

Garen Attarmigirian, Maple Ridge

