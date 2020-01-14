Marc Dalton was elected Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS – files)

Letter: ‘Use washroom or change room that matches genitalia’

‘They could change their gender in a flip-flop manner.’

Editor, The News:

Re: MP retweets on transgender change rooms.

I read your article about ‘transgender change rooms.’

I wanted to point out that while universal change rooms at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre may provide some privacy for women, my wife informs me that the shower area was completely open with no privacy at all.

RELATED: Maple Ridge MP retweets column on transgender change rooms and ‘bigotry.’

The idea that a person’s gender can change, without changing their physiological make-up, means that they could change their gender in a flip-flop manner whenever they feel inclined.

While politically correct in theory, in practice this opens up abuse by any male who decides: “I want to shower with the women today, so I’ll identify as female, and I can label anyone who objects as a bigot.”

It is also interesting to consider that while I’ve used the men’s changing room at swimming pools on a regular basis, I’ve yet to come across a transgender exposing themselves to the male population, and have to wonder why the female population is having such a problem those who are transgender?

I think that the problem has a simple solution: ignore gender when it comes to washrooms and change rooms, and classify them entirely on the basis of sex.

If you a transgender who hasn’t made the sexual transition, then you use the washroom or change room that matches your genitalia.

Peter Glenister

Maple Ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Just Posted

Schools open today in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Area recovering after flash freeze Sunday

Letter: ‘Use washroom or change room that matches genitalia’

‘They could change their gender in a flip-flop manner.’

Snow-rain-snow cycle disrupted Maple Ridge street response

Fast-changing weather didn’t allow for brining

RCMP search for man involved in 2015 Maple Ridge stabbing

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault

More than 4,000 students absent as Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows public schools stay open Monday

Environment Canada calling for more snow

UPDATE: Public schools open as Maple Ridge residents brace for the cold

Two private schools closed.

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Most Read