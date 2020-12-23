LETTER: Vaccine – a seasonal gift for one and all

Dear Editor,
CELEBRATE VACCINE
A beautiful day in Canada
With a vaccine now in place;
Let’s patiently wait in line
While priorities start the pace.
Access will be for every one of us
In big centres and in small
This is our true salvation
A seasonal gift for one and all.
We are still in this together
Stay calm and always kind
The darkness of this journey
Is only starting to unwind.
The news is very encouraging
As light pushes away the dark
Forever we will be grateful
That researchers hit the mark.
Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge
