LETTER: Voters will remember MP’s tweet come election time

Dear Editor,
[RE: MP blasted for tweet, April 16, The News]
How is this guy [Conservative Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton] still our MP?
He’s basically asking for the culling of the herd.
And when he’s asked why he deleted the tweet, like a true politician, he sidesteps the question and deflects all intent.
I wonder if he’s going to visit any care homes in the next little while, to explain himself to these people who probably aren’t going to make it anyways and are a burden on society.
RELATED: GUEST COLUMN – Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP should be censured for ‘cold-blooded’ tweet
How is he going to explain to them that they are an impediment to the resurrection of our economy.
I’m sure he has a way and they’ll understand.
Good luck in the next election Marc, people around here have good memories.
Michael Tuzzi, Maple Ridge
.
• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.