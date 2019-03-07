Letter: We should thank B.C. Hydro crews

‘Crews are out there in the worst of weather.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Close call in windstorm that tore into Maple Ridge.

The past two wind storms left the area of 232nd Street and Fern Crescent without power for 36 and 32 hours. This was caused by the same tree in a municipal park.

In the past four or five years, B.C. Hydro has spent considerable time and money to upgrade the Rock Ridge area – covering a power line in Maple Ridge Park, rerouting power lines, and – the best – automatic switching.

Instead of complaining about B.C. Hydro, we need to say thank you. The crews are out there in the worst of weather so we can do what we take for granted.

Art Halfnights

Maple Ridge