LETTER: West Maple Ridge gateway project worsens already bad situation

Existing traffic problems a nightmare even before site redeveloped, nearby resident said

The site at the western entrance to Maple Ridge is proposed for redevelopment. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Building up at gateway, The News, Jan. 20]

This area is a nightmare now.

We live behind this proposed site.

We can hardly get in and out of it currently.

This would add countless more vehicle traffic exiting from Golden Ears bridge and joining with the back up on Lougheed traffic with no added outlet.

What is wrong with Maple Ridge council’s heads?

Try living here!

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

developmentLetter to the Editormaple ridge