LETTER: West Maple Ridge gateway project worsens already bad situation

Dear Editor,
[Re: Building up at gateway, The News, Jan. 20]
This area is a nightmare now.
We live behind this proposed site.
We can hardly get in and out of it currently.
This would add countless more vehicle traffic exiting from Golden Ears bridge and joining with the back up on Lougheed traffic with no added outlet.
What is wrong with Maple Ridge council’s heads?
Try living here!
Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge
