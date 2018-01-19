Letter: What is the hatred all about?

We are one of the landlords housing ICM clients.

Intensive case management team has house 23 of 40 people from RainCity Housing shelter. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: Four walls, three square meals helps some off Maple Ridge streets.

In response to your article highlighting the great work done by our local ICM team, I would like to commend the work they do.

We are one of the landlords housing the clients. Our experience both with our tenants and the support team has been outstanding.

Our experiences with certain community members has been challenging at times.

There is a sense of hatred towards the homeless, and yet the hatred is still there when they are housed.

This begs the question, what is the hatred really all about?

Lesley Shebib

Maple Ridge

