LETTER: What will MRSS wrestling do?

(THE NEWS/files) Kasra Tabatabaei (right) competes for MRSS at the school’s recent Icebreaker Tournament.

Editor, The News:

Re: Mt. Crescent Elementary to be renovated and re-opened.

Maple Ridge wrestling did it again, but will it be the last time?

As two proud parents of a current Maple Ridge secondary wrestler and an alumni now wrestling at university, it was with great joy and sadness that we watched the 9th annual Ice Breaker wrestling tournament at MRSS.

It was a great turnout. Wrestling has continued at MRSS for a long time, and from 1988 with the current coach, Bill McCrae.

However, it wasn’t all joy. In fact, it is with considerable irony that the brand new mat donated by the PAC recently may be only used for a few months.

At the same time as the tournament was taking place in the gym, the school board was meeting with teachers upstairs in the library to discuss the closing of the school annex next door for conversion back to an elementary school.

Mr. McCrae has been told that there is no place to put his new mat in the school and no place to practice once the current location in the annex is closed.

It’s hard to believe that such a distinguished program that has produced many provincial and national champions would have its existence threatened.

The program has developed many fine men and women, with many continuing wrestling at university, as well as becoming teachers and coaches.

Wrestling has evolved and almost as many women are wrestling as men.

Wrestling is truly a sport that welcomes all, including many who didn’t participate in traditional team sports.

Let’s hope the board and the administration find a way to keep giving these fantastic opportunities to the young men and women of MRSS.

If not, let’s just say these young men and women won’t shy away from a challenge.

Jennifer Threatful and Ted Rowbottom

Maple Ridge