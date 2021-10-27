LETTER: Whonnock resident won’t forget stranger’s kindness when she fell

Maple Ridge woman wanted helpful young man to know how grateful she is

Dear Editor,

When entering Haney Place Mall about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, a nice young man held the door open for me. In my haste not to keep him waiting, I tripped and fell.

He came to my aid. He was calm and knowledgeable. I knew I was in good hands.

After determining it would be safe, he helped me up and left me with two employees with Dollar Tree to care for my bleeding nose.

He was waiting when I came out to make sure I was able to get home.

This is the only way I can think of to say ‘thank you’ and I won’t forget you.

Bernice Rolls, Whonnock

