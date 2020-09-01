LETTER: Why don’t students and teacher require testing before entering school?

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor:

I find it extremely interesting how Dr. [Bonnie] Henry has changed her policies and thoughts on grave health concerns.

It was not long ago there was a outbreak of measles does any one remenber?

Any students or teachers were not allowed to attend school if they were not up-to-date on their imunization until the incubation period had passed, which was decided by Fraser Health.

RELATED: New plan for class rolls out across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Now, it is okay for students and teachers to return to school without following guidlines set out for the general population. And, even though there is no vaccine available, these are still being ignored there is not even testing required for students or teachers prior to attending school.

Why is there a double standard for the type of virus? Is measles more deadly than COVID-19? Or, do we need new people to manage our health concerns?

This is my considered opinion and I think that there is something wrong with this picture.

Barry Kazakoff, Maple Ridge

.

___________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

backtoschoolCoronavirusEducationLetter to the Editor