LETTER: Why don’t students and teacher require testing before entering school?

Letter writer feels Dr. Bonnie Henry is enforcing more restrictions on measles than COVID

Dear Editor:

I find it extremely interesting how Dr. [Bonnie] Henry has changed her policies and thoughts on grave health concerns.

It was not long ago there was a outbreak of measles does any one remenber?

Any students or teachers were not allowed to attend school if they were not up-to-date on their imunization until the incubation period had passed, which was decided by Fraser Health.

Now, it is okay for students and teachers to return to school without following guidlines set out for the general population. And, even though there is no vaccine available, these are still being ignored there is not even testing required for students or teachers prior to attending school.

Why is there a double standard for the type of virus? Is measles more deadly than COVID-19? Or, do we need new people to manage our health concerns?

This is my considered opinion and I think that there is something wrong with this picture.

Barry Kazakoff, Maple Ridge

