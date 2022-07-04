LETTER: Why so many windows and no overhangs for West Coast RCMP detachment

Dear Editor,
[RE: Pitt Meadows councillors approve RCMP building design, June 24, The News
To begin with, I come from a long line of RCMP officers, forensic scientists, and administration employees, and I fully promote the new RCMP detachment being built exactly where it is going.
However, I don’t really like any of the four designs put forth – although they are better than the first rendition that was submitted.
Frankly, I think that more than seven council members should be making this decision, especially since only five of the seven individuals chose design number four.
I am unsure, but I doubt any of them have any architectural experience. But, at least design number one has an overhang all around it, which would be a great rain barrier.
I don’t know how it would be coordinated, but I think that current RCMP members should have some input and most certainly Pitt Meadows residents should have a say in what they will be observing on their daily commute especially for the $21.5 million being spent that face it, in effect comes from all of us taxpayers in the province.
Like Tracy Miyashita said, it will need trees and landscaping. Lots of it I should think.
The budget going forward will have to include cleaning all of those windows and I wonder with the way things are transpiring these days, are those windows bullet-proof?
Patricia Tochkin, Pitt Meadows
