LETTER: Why so many windows and no overhangs for West Coast RCMP detachment

Reader in favour of Mounties getting new police station, but questioning the design

Pitt Meadows councillors debated the merits of four difference police station designs. Some councillors liked the curved roof in Option 3, but it came at a higher cost. Option 4 was the choice, beating Option 1 on a 5-2 vote. Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Pitt Meadows councillors approve RCMP building design, June 24, The News

To begin with, I come from a long line of RCMP officers, forensic scientists, and administration employees, and I fully promote the new RCMP detachment being built exactly where it is going.

However, I don’t really like any of the four designs put forth – although they are better than the first rendition that was submitted.

Frankly, I think that more than seven council members should be making this decision, especially since only five of the seven individuals chose design number four.

I am unsure, but I doubt any of them have any architectural experience. But, at least design number one has an overhang all around it, which would be a great rain barrier.

PREVIOUS: Pitt Meadows council looks at plans for $21.7 million police building

I don’t know how it would be coordinated, but I think that current RCMP members should have some input and most certainly Pitt Meadows residents should have a say in what they will be observing on their daily commute especially for the $21.5 million being spent that face it, in effect comes from all of us taxpayers in the province.

RELATED LETTER: Pitt Meadows detachment will cost much more than forecast

Like Tracy Miyashita said, it will need trees and landscaping. Lots of it I should think.

The budget going forward will have to include cleaning all of those windows and I wonder with the way things are transpiring these days, are those windows bullet-proof?

Patricia Tochkin, Pitt Meadows

.

Letter to the EditorPitt MeadowsRCMP