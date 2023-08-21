LETTER: Wider array of music expected at Maple Ridge festival

Dear Editor,
[Re: Music disappointing, The News, Aug. 11]
I have to agree with Ben Fishman when he says the Caribbean festival was disappointing. I attended the festival on Sunday with my family and friends, all born in Trinidad, and noted that there was nothing representing Trinidad. All the music was reggae, and I agree, to the point of annoyance.
We all left around 6 p.m. feeling very disappointed that there was no steel band or soca. Don’t get me wrong. I like reggae but expected more Caribbean variety.
My suggestion is next year they change the name to Jamaican Music Festival or include other countries like Trinidad, Barbados, Cuba, and Mexico.
Richard Hutchinson, Maple Ridge
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.