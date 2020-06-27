LETTER: Will highway road work include turn light at Kanaka Way?

Dear Editor,
Given the amount of time and money spent on the Haney Bypass, please tell me that there will be a left turn traffic light off Kanaka Way – eastbound on to the Lougheed Highway.
Dave Duncan, Maple Ridge
