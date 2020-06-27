LETTER: Will highway road work include turn light at Kanaka Way?

Given the amount being spent to improve the Haney Bypass, a letter writer has one request

The Haney Bypass Intersection Improvements Project has been going on for some time, but is expected to wrap up this summer. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Dear Editor,

Given the amount of time and money spent on the Haney Bypass, please tell me that there will be a left turn traffic light off Kanaka Way – eastbound on to the Lougheed Highway.

Dave Duncan, Maple Ridge

