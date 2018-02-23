Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld speaking against the B.C. education ministry’s SOGI program at a rally called by Culture Guard in Chilliwack. (Black Press)

Letter: Wise for trustees to share views from all sides

It is part of Barry Neufeld’s job to share his concerns.

Editor, The News:

Re: Letter: ‘Dangerous ground regarding freedom of speech.’

Regarding the comments of Ardith Vis, I agree wholeheartedly with her.

It is part of Barry Neufeld’s job to share his concerns, as a school trustee, regarding education matters, especially curriculum.

He is obliged to consider concerns that have been brought to his attention. It is his job as trustee.

For all trustees, it is wise to share the views from all sides when new curriculum and other education materials are being considered. In fact, it should be their duty and be mandatory.

And it appears to be censorship not to host a meeting of the B.C. School Trustee Association over Mr. Neufeld, according to the apparent statement of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board.

And, yes, it is his complete right to express his concerns and opinions. After all, we still believe in freedom of speech in our country and it is a constitutional right, also for Mr. Neufeld.

And as such, I believe the action of the school board is against our constitution.

Walter Verwoerd

Maple Ridge

