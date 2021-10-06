LETTER: Wishing to share an often unseen view

The quarry located on Sheridan Hill in the Pitt Polder area of Pitt Meadows. (Gene Cordoni/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

Pitt River Quarry is our local open pit granite mine, located off of the west side of Neaves Road in Pitt Meadows.

This site is situated on the north face of Sheridan Hill and is owned and operated by Lafarge.

In this open pit granite mine, sections of this site are carefully blasted in order to have its product made into various sizes of aggregate.

These different sizes of sand and gravel products are sold and used in making roads, landscaping and different phases of heavy and regular construction.

Here is my photo for all to view, as many people never get a chance to see this.

Some of our locals may have wondered over the years why there is such a heavy truck presence in this area of our community and roadways coming in and out of this area.

This particular photo shows the completion of a mined area already in the process of being backfilled and is a process called land reclamation.

In the end, you will never know there was a granite mine underneath, as it will be filled with non-hazardous and safe backfill materials.

Gene Cordoni, local resident of Maple Ridge since 1961

